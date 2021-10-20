Brandon Knight doesn’t report to Ravens after waiver claim

The Ravens were awarded tackle Brandon Knight on a waiver claim on Monday, but he won’t be joining the team this week.

The team announced on Wednesday that Knight has refused to report to the team. Head coach John Harbaugh said at a Wednesday press conference that Knight did not report for personal reasons. They have signed veteran offensive lineman James Carpenter instead.

Knight spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys and made 10 starts for Dallas before being waived last Saturday. He would have been in line for a reserve role behind left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and right tackle Patrick Mekari with Ronnie Stanley out for the season.

Carpenter will now slide into a depth spot. He started 24 games at guard for the Falcons over the last two seasons and has 121 starts over 10 years in the NFL.

