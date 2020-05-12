The Dolphins are down to four unsigned draft picks from their 11-player 2020 class.

According to multiple reports, third-round safety Brandon Jones has agreed to his four-year deal with the club. First-round tackle Austin Jackson, first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, second-round guard Robert Hunt and seventh-round running back Malcolm Perry are the remaining unsigned selections.

Jones opted not to enter the draft after the 2018 season and had 86 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions during his final season at Texas. He started for his final three years at the school.

Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Adrian Colbert, Kavon Frazier and Clayton Fejedelem join Jones on the safety depth chart in Miami.

Brandon Jones signs with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk