Brandon Jones reveals he will drive for JR Motorsports in 2023

Brandon Jones revealed on social media that he will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season. Noah Gragson is vacating that ride when he makes the jump to the Cup Series next season with Petty GMS Motorsports.

Jones currently drives the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, where he has been since the 2018 season. Before that, he was with Richard Childress Racing for two-plus seasons.

MORE: Catch up on Silly Season moves

“Brandon’s been a tough competitor over the years, and he’s a talented addition to JR Motorsports,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM co-owner and general manager in a team release. “He’s a series veteran that brings a lot of experience, and we’re going to see big things from Brandon and the 9 team in 2023.”

Jones, who reunites once again with Chevrolet, has a win, five top fives and nine top 10s this season as he battles for a playoff spot.

“To watch how competitive JRM has been over the years is really impressive,” Jones said in the release. “They’re a threat to win every week, and one of the premier teams in our series. I’m so thankful to Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley and Mr. Hendrick for allowing me to be part of it.

“Reuniting with Chevrolet again is awesome, too. They were a big part of my career early on, and I’m looking forward to building on those relationships and driving a Camaro in 2023.”