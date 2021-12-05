S Brandon Jones leads Dolphins inactives vs. Giants in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon with a chance to win their sixth game of the season.

Brian Flores’ team will be without safety Brandon Jones for the second week in a row, as he’s been dealing with ankle and elbow injuries. Eric Rowe really stepped up against Carolina, so it could be assumed that the same will happen this week.

Miami also announced that running back Phillip Lindsay, tight end Adam Shaheen, cornerback Trill Williams, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and linebacker Darius Hodge will be inactive for the Week 13 matchup.

Lindsay was limited in two practices this week with an ankle injury, so Miami was preparing for this outcome. It’s likely that Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird get some extra run, as Duke Johnson was not brought up from the practice squad this weekend.

Hunter Long will likely get more opportunities again as the third tight end with Shaheen out. Hopefully, we can see him used in the passing game at some point, and he can bring in his first reception.

The remaining guys have been inactive for most of the season, so even if Williams was healthy, he probably wouldn’t have been out there.

Miami kicks off against New York on Sunday at 1 p.m.