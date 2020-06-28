Brandon Jones bests Creed in wild finish to Pocono Truck race

Jim Utter
Motorsport

On a restart with two of 60 laps remaining, Creed used a daring three-wide move to grab the lead from Jones only to see Jones patiently run him down one lap later to win Saturday’s rain-delayed race at Pocono Raceway.

Jones, 23, has a pair of victories in the Xfinity Series but until Saturday he had not been able to seal the deal in the Truck Series.

The win comes in Jones’ first series start this season with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“First off, I want to thank everyone who makes it possible for me to come and play in the Truck Series. When I first started racing, I saw the No. 51 Late Model and said I want to be with Kyle Busch Motorsports one day and win races,” Jones said.

“We finally did it. We’ve come close in the past. That was a heck of a battle. It was fun for me there. Got a heck of a push from (Todd Gilliland). All in all a great day – I’m pretty pumped.”

Austin Hill ended up second, Sheldon Creed third, Gilliland fourth and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

On a restart with 22 laps to go, Zane Smith powered into the lead around Derek Kraus. Before the completion of the lap, Christian Eckes and went to the inside of Smith to grab the lead.

With 20 laps remaining in the race, Eckes led the way followed by Jones, Hill, Gilliland and Rhodes.

On Lap 50, Eckes appeared to blow a tire in Turn 2, spun and slammed into the wall bringing the opportunity for his first series victory to a crashing halt.

Jones, who was running second, inherited the lead as the race was placed under caution. On the restart on Lap 53, Jones was followed by Hill, Creed, Gilliland and Rhodes.

Hill got around Jones in Turn 2 on the restart to grab the lead only to see Jones retake it entering Turn 1 on the following lap.

Tim Viens spun out on Lap 55 in Turn 1 to bring out another caution and bunch the field together as the race inched toward its conclusion.

On the restart with two to go, Jones led the way followed by Hill, Creed, Gilliland and Stewart Friesen.

Stage 2

A late caution locked Creed into the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2020 season.

Eckes finished second, Rhodes third, Friesen fourth and Tanner Gray completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several cars pit but Creed remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 20.

On Lap 22, Brennan Poole hit the wall in Turn 3 to once again bring out a caution. The race returned to green on Lap 27.

Several teams pit under green after the restart so they could stay out during the next stage break.

Jordan Anderson spun in Turn 1 on Lap 28 which brought out a caution and effectively ended Stage 1.

Stage 1

Creed and Hill went back-and-forth during a one-lap shootout to the finish with Creed finally coming away with the Stage 1 win.

After Hill, Tyler Ankrum was third, Jones fourth and Gilliland rounded out the top-five.

Johnny Sauter started on the pole thanks to a random draw but before he could complete a lap, Matt Crafton and Codie Rohrbaugh wrecked in Turn 1 to bring out the first caution.

Creed led the way on the restart on Lap 6 followed by Hill and Sauter.

On Lap 7, Austin Wayne Self and Raphael Lessard got together in Turn 3 to bring out another caution. The race restarted on Lap 10 following a brief red flag to clean the track of debris.

Ty Majeski got turned around in Turn 1 on Lap 12 which brought out another caution, and another red flag to clean the track. The race returned to green on Lap 15 with Creed in the lead.

1

51

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones

Toyota

60

 

11

2

16

United States
United States

 Austin Hill

Toyota

60

0.864

 

3

2

United States
United States

 Sheldon Creed

Chevrolet

60

0.878

31

4

38

United States
United States

 Todd Gilliland

Ford

60

1.104

 

5

99

United States
United States

 Ben Rhodes

Ford

60

1.372

 

6

40

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

60

2.471

1

7

23

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt

Chevrolet

60

2.569

 

8

52

United States
United States

 Stewart Friesen

Toyota

60

2.636

 

9

26

United States
United States

 Tyler Ankrum

Chevrolet

60

3.033

 

10

19

United States
United States

 Derek Kraus

Toyota

60

3.364

 

11

98

United States
United States

 Grant Enfinger

Ford

60

3.694

 

12

15

United States
United States

 Tanner Gray

Ford

60

3.978

 

13

13

United States
United States

 Johnny Sauter

Ford

60

4.085

 

14

21

Zane Smith

Chevrolet

60

4.643

7

15

75

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman

Chevrolet

60

4.703

 

16

44

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey

Chevrolet

60

5.502

 

17

3

United States
United States

 Jordan Anderson

Chevrolet

60

5.759

 

18

11

United States
United States

 Spencer Davis

Toyota

60

6.389

 

19

56

Tyler Hill

Chevrolet

60

6.908

 

20

97

Robby Lyons

Chevrolet

60

7.109

 

21

24

United States
United States

 Chase Purdy

Chevrolet

60

7.299

 

22

20

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd

Chevrolet

60

7.441

 

23

00

United States
United States

 Josh Reaume

Toyota

60

8.495

 

24

7

United States
United States

 Korbin Forrister

Toyota

60

8.727

 

25

04

Cory Roper

Ford

60

9.420

 

26

28

United States
United States

 Bryan Dauzat

Chevrolet

60

10.238

 

27

49

United States
United States

 Ray Ciccarelli

Chevrolet

60

15.852

 

28

33

United States
United States

 Jesse Iwuji

Toyota

60

20.660

 

29

83

United States
United States

 Tim Viens

Chevrolet

59

1 lap

 

30

6

United States
United States

 Norm Benning

Chevrolet

59

1 lap

 

31

68

Clay Greenfield

Toyota

58

2 laps

 

32

10

United States
United States

 Jennifer Jo Cobb

Chevrolet

54

6 laps

 

33

18

United States
United States

 Christian Eckes

Toyota

48

12 laps

10

34

02

Tate Fogleman

Chevrolet

34

26 laps

 

35

30

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

Toyota

23

37 laps

 

36

45

United States
United States

 Ty Majeski

Chevrolet

11

49 laps

 

37

4

Canada
Canada

 Raphael Lessard

Toyota

5

55 laps

 

38

22

United States
United States

 Austin Wayne Self

Chevrolet

5

55 laps

 

39

9

Codie Rohrbaugh

Chevrolet

0

60 laps

 

40

88

United States
United States

 Matt Crafton

Ford

0

60 laps

 

