Brandon Jones and Adam Butler cleared COVID protocols, can play vs. Titans

The Miami Dolphins got some good news Sunday morning in preparation for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Safety Brandon Jones and defensive tackle Adam Butler have cleared COVID-19 protocols and are eligible to play on Sunday, as the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones first reported.

Jones and Butler were removed from the reserve/COVID list on Saturday afternoon before the 4 p.m. deadline, but they still had to clear protocols on Sunday in order to return to the team.

Neither player had a chance to practice this week, but they’ve been in the team’s virtual meetings, so they should be familiar enough with the game plan to get opportunities this week. This will be a big help, as Jones and Butler have played some significant roles for the Dolphins this season.