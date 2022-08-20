Brandon Johnson taking advantage of his opportunity with Broncos

When wide receiver Brandon Johnson signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in the spring, we considered him a practice squad candidate.

Johnson (6-2, 195 pounds) has made that prediction look silly.

After an impressive training camp, Johnson stood out in the team’s first preseason game, and if he keeps up his current trajectory, Johnson will be a favorite to make the 53-man roster.

“He’s been a [hungry], young individual with an opportunity that he’s taking advantage of,” offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Thursday. “He’s just doing all the things necessary to put himself in really good places. Working with the [No. 1 offense], he earned that opportunity.

“He does things behind the scenes to put him in a really good spot and it’s just working with what’s expected from us as coaches and what’s expected by Russell [Wilson]. He’s been doing a really good job in all aspects, not just the pass game, but the run game, too.”

Even after Tim Patrick’s season-ending ACL injury, the Broncos still have impressive depth at receiver. Denver will have to make some tough decisions at the position, but Johnson’s made a strong case for himself.

