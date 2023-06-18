Brandon Jacobs wants to see Giants RB Saquon Barkley get paid

The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley remain mired in a contract dispute that recently spilled over. Barkley expressed frustration with leaks and said he just wants to feel respected.

Barkley also refused to commit to signing the franchise tender and left open the possibility of skipping the season.

“I think that’s a conversation, like you said, that’s a card I could play,” Barkley said, via the New York Daily News. “That comes up in conversation if something doesn’t get done by July 17. And we got a little bit of time in between there. So when that date comes up, then I’ll have to sit down with my team and my family and make decisions, see what we’re gonna do, what’s the game plan, what’s the next move.”

Neither the Giants nor Barkley hope it comes to that.

In an ideal world, Barkley would get paid exactly what he wants and everyone would be happy. But that’s simply not the nature of business in the NFL and certainly not when it comes to the running back market.

“Nobody wants to pay running backs,” retired Giants running back Brandon Jacobs told the New York Post. “I want all running backs to get what they think they’re worth.

“We’re going through something here with Saquon at the moment.”

Jacobs went through a similar situation with the Giants back in 2009 but he wasn’t seeking a top-of-the-market deal. He was fine with the franchise tag knowing that a long-term contract would eventually get done.

“They franchised me with the intent to do a deal and we got a deal done,” Jacobs said. “They did it to keep me off the market. I wanted to be here so it really didn’t bother me and it was going to be more than they were offering me per year anyway. I didn’t mind it. I showed up, I did everything I needed to do.

“There was nowhere else I could go and work out so I needed to come here and do that.”

To Barkley’s credit and despite his vague threats, he has continued to work out and train ahead of the 2023 season. He’s preparing as if he’s going to play and has remained in close contact with his teammates, even joining them in Arizona earlier this offseason.

Ultimately, Barkley just wants his payday and that’s something Jacobs completely understands.

“I see a dynamic, generational talent even still at this age he is, I still see that guy,” Jacobs said. “I still see him being super explosive, making stuff happen. I’d say he’s devalued because he feels he’s devalued.

“I think the dollar amount they’re offering is great — $13 million a year. I think he wants most of that money front-loaded in his contract, he wants most of it guaranteed. I think that’s the problem we’re dealing with now. I can’t say he’s wrong.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire