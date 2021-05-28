Brandon Jacobs “serious” about an NFL comeback as a defensive end

When we last saw Brandon Jacobs, he was a 31-year-old running back for the Giants in 2013. Jacobs now says he wants to return to the NFL in 2021 as a 39-year-old defensive end.

“Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I [want] to . . . comeback,” Jacobs tweeted. “I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!”

Tim Tebow, of course, is getting a second chance in the NFL as a tight end, a position he has never played, because his college coach, Urban Meyer, now is coaching the Jaguars. Tebow hasn’t played a regular-season game in the NFL since 2012.

Jacobs, who turns 39 in July, is unlikely to get a chance to return to the NFL as a defensive end.

Jacobs, though, is trending on Twitter after making clear he is not joking. He last was listed at 6 foot 4, 264 pounds, and in a photo he shared on social media, it looks like he’s in shape.

“I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end,” Jacobs wrote. “I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!”

In 109 career regular-season games, Jacobs rushed for 5,094 yards and scored 64 total touchdowns. He added 461 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in 11 postseason games.

