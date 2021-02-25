What’s with LeBron James‘ former teammates talking like they never played with him?

First, Nets guard Kyrie Irving – who played with LeBron on the Cavaliers – said Kevin Durant was the first teammate he trusted to take clutch shots.

Now, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram – who played with the LeBron on the Lakers – gave eyebrow-raising praise of Zion Williamson.

Ingram:

I’ve never played with a player as talented as me. And he’s a generational talent.

Ingram is highly talented. Williamson has even more upside.

But LeBron obviously more than holds his own in the conversation.

So, what gives?

Maybe Ingram is bitter. LeBron didn’t exactly treat his younger teammates great in Los Angeles. Not only did LeBron thrust Ingram into months Anthony Davis trade rumors, LeBron also encroached on Ingram’s ability to play his game. Obviously, the Lakers were right to prioritize LeBron and Davis over Ingram. But that doesn’t mean Ingram can’t resent it.

Or perhaps Ingram just didn’t perfectly choose word his words. He had just played 37 minutes in New Orleans’ win over the Pistons last night. He wanted to compliment his teammate. Maybe Ingram embellished without thinking.

Either way, this is a slight of LeBron.

But intent matters.

More on the Lakers

Kyrie Irving: NBA should change logo to Kobe Bryant Three things to know: The Lakers, Jazz are in very different places right... NBA-leading Jazz rout championship-favorite Lakers

Brandon Ingram on Zion Williamson: ‘I’ve never played with a player as talented as me’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com