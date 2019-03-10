Brandon Ingram had a special gift for Terry Rozier after Celtics-Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Brandon Ingram didn't play against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers forward found time to give C's point guard Terry Rozier a special gift.

Ingram gave Rozier his home yellow No. 14 Lakers jersey, which included an autograph. Rozier was appreciative of the gesture, and posted the following video to his Instagram story after Boston's 120-107 victory at Staples Center.

Brandon Ingram gifts Terry Rozier with a signed jersey after the game pic.twitter.com/IbNoKxCuOL — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 10, 2019

There appears to be some kind of message on the jersey, too, possibly a happy birthday note to Rozier, who turns 25 on March 17.

Rozier scored 10 points with three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes against the Lakers as the C's evened the season series with their rivals at one win apiece.

Ingram was unable to play due to a blood clot in his arm, and he is expected to miss the remainder of the season as well.

The Celtics continue their California road trip Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. They are a perfect 3-0 on the trip so far.

