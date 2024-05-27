Brandon Ingram floated as ‘ambitious trade target’ for Bulls

As the Chicago Bulls look to shake things up this summer, they will have a bunch of different options to choose from in terms of roster-building. If they want to remain competitive, adding more win-now talent would be the play. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report floated Brandon Ingram as a potential “ambitious trade target” for Chicago this offseason.

“Brandon Ingram has one year left on his deal before 2025 free agency, which is actually more of a feature than a bug from the Bulls’ perspective,” Hughes wrote. “Chicago could build a trade by sending LaVine and his remaining three years to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for a one-year test run with Ingram.

“That’d allow a season to evaluate his fit with fellow three-point-attempt-eschewer DeMar DeRozan (who seems destined to return in free agency) and Coby White. If things click, and if Ingram regains his All-Star form, Chicago can retain him on a new deal. But if things don’t work out, the Bulls will have at least gotten out from under LaVine’s contract without sliding too far down the standings in 2024-25.”

Adding Ingram’s scoring punch as a way to replace DeMar DeRozan would be nice, especially considering Ingram is only 26 years old.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire