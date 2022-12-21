Brandon Huffman: Deion Sanders' 'magnetic' brand is drawing talent to Colorado
247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman explains how Deion Sanders' brand is quickly helping bring top talent to Colorado.
247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman explains how Deion Sanders' brand is quickly helping bring top talent to Colorado.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
If Steve Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?
The Mets are signing star infielder Carlos Correa to a 12-year deal.
Lawsuits were filed after a years-long dispute between Gary Player and Marc Player about golf legend's collectibles after he ended a business relationship with his son.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
It was meant to be the day that Argentina’s fans were finally able to see their heroes in the flesh. Instead, the closest most of the five million supporters in Buenos Aires got to Lionel Messi was looking up as his helicopter circled above.
The Mets' last enormous move (we think) of what has been a historic offseason in terms of spending was coming to an agreement with star infielder Carlos Correa on a 12-year deal. What are the ripple effects?
'You can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.'
‘Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch?’ one fan asked
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
In a move that stunned the baseball world in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, the Mets swooped in to sign Carlos Correa to a contract over $300 million after the Giants grew concerned over his medicals.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
HUGE recruiting win for #Michigan! #GoBlue
Carlos Correa was thought to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, but instead will sign a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Correa, an All-Star shortstop, would play third base for the star-studded Mets, with buddy Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
It looks like Correa will be wearing the Mets' orange and blue instead of the Giants' orange and black.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.