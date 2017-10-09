Brandon Guyer to undergo wrist surgery
Indians manager Terry Francona said on Monday that outfielder Brandon Guyer will undergo wrist surgery, MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reports.
Guyer, 31, missed six weeks between mid-May and late June with a sprained left wrist. He reaggravated that injury last month and was left off the Indians’ postseason roster.
During the regular season, Guyer hit .236/.326/.327 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 192 plate appearances. Guyer is under contract next year at $2.75 million and has a $3 million club option for 2019 with a $250,000 buyout.