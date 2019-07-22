Brandon Graham's daughter is sad about Dad going to Eagles training camp this week

The lives of professional athletes are often glamorized because they're paid lots of money. But a big paycheck doesn't make them any less human.

And it certainly doesn't make their kids miss them less when they have to head out to work.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham shared a glimpse into what parting with his daughter Emerson for training camp looked like on Monday.

The Eagles are set to report to the NovaCare Complex for camp on Wednesday. Most Eagles fans can't wait for the Birds to get back to work. Emerson is understandably a little less excited.

Eagles players have to report to training camp by Wednesday



Brandon Graham is on his way.

But his daughter is going to really really miss him



"I don't want you to go" 💚💚#Eagles

🎥 @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/vhgkz7vzPC











— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 22, 2019

