The Eagles took a big step backward in 2020 as they finished 4-11-1 after making three straight postseason appearances and changes started coming once the season was over.

Head coach Doug Pederson was fired and the team agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts in the early stages of what team owner Jeffrey Lurie is calling “a real transition period.” Other veterans are expected to move on, but defensive end Brandon Graham hopes he isn’t one of them.

Graham said he wants “to see it through” with the team that made him a first-round pick in 2010 and hopes the Eagles “ride with me until the wheels fall off.” He said he believes quarterback Jalen Hurts “can play” and that the team will be more competitive than some others might think.

“I don’t want to go anywhere,” Graham said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “I know I don’t have long, but I know for me, I’m here in Philly. So when I’m [retired], either going to be working here or doing something in Philly to stay connected to the team. I don’t want to mess that up by just dipping out when things got a little tough. But who knows how it’s gonna go this year? Jalen might go in there and rock our world and lead this team down a road that I feel we could.”

Graham is set to make $13 million in the final year of his current deal with a cap hit of nearly $18 million. That number could go down with an extension and the team could save money with a post-June 1 release or trade, but Graham is hoping neither of those options are on the table.

Brandon Graham wants to see things through with the Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk