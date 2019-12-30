Brandon Graham was thrilled with the Eagles' big win over the New York Giants on Sunday night to secure the Birds their NFC East title.

Graham spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn following the game and said all of the usual things about the Birds battling through adversity, injury, etc. But the team is not satisfied just yet. His T-shirt read "The NFC East is not enough." There's plenty of work left to be done.

One moment that stood out from the interview, however, is when a guy wearing a Dallas Cowboys jacket walked past the interview.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Graham took notice.

"Hey man, I know you're feeling good," Graham said while pointing at the person wearing the Cowboys jacket. "I know you're feeling good. Look at 'em. You see him? He's saaaaad. He's sad."

There is much sadness today in Cowboys Nation. Just look at Jerry Jones' reaction to Boston Scott's late-game touchdown. It's perfection.

The Eagles' win is fantastic, but the fact it ended the Cowboys' season is just a cherry on top.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Brandon Graham trolls a Cowboys fan mid-interview after winning NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia