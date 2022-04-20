Brandon Graham talks being ready for Eagles OTAs, playing 3 more NFL seasons

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham tore his Achilles in Week two of the 2021 NFL season, leaving fans and insiders hopeful of a return in 2022.

During a recent sitdown on the JAKIB Media’s Sports Take, the former Michigan Wolverines pass rusher addressed his immediate future, and he plans to be around for at least three more years.

Graham is entering his 13th NFL season and told Derrick Gunn, former Eagle Barrett Brooks, and Rob Ellis that he’ll be ready for the offseason workout program, while also hinting at playing at least 15 NFL seasons.

Graham, 34, has 416 tackles and 59 career sacks in 12 seasons with the Eagles, and he’ll enter year-13 looking to mentor a youthful group of pass rushers that’ll likely include a first or second-round pick in next week’s NFL draft.

