Brandon Graham responds to Julian Love saying Nick Sirianni is in for a free ride

Brandon Graham is one of the classiest people in the NFL, but the Eagles’ veteran pass rusher is also a major trash-talker and embraces petty behavior.

If you missed the Thursday morning theatrics, Giants safety Julian Love took a shot at head coach Nick Sirianni, implying that anyone can coach a talented Philadelphia roster.

Graham took offense to those comments and during his Thursday press conference for the Super Bowl bye week, the pass rusher responded eloquently to Love’s statement.

Brandon Graham responds to Julian Love’s comments on Nick Sirianni “People always got something to say when they’re at home” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/8qa3rRnX5N — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 2, 2023

In the third and final meeting between both teams, Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another during a dominant first half, as the Eagles thumped the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC’s divisional round.

The Birds are 16-4 against the Giants since 2013 and outscored the Giants 70-40 in two regular-season meetings.

