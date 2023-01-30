Brandon Graham reacts to Eagles NFC Championship win vs. 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham reacts to Eagles NFC Championship win vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
The Eagles are the betting favorites in Super Bowl LVII. After early line movement that saw the game as a pick ’em, then the Chiefs briefly favored by one point, at most sports books the line has now settled in at Eagles -2. Only six Super Bowls have had a closing line of two points [more]
The Eagles were aggressive when it came to adding players to the team this offseason and one of their biggest moves involved signing edge rusher Haason Reddick as a free agent. Reddick produced 16 sacks and five forced fumbles during the regular season and he made of the most significant plays of Sunday’s NFC Championship [more]
PFF labeled WR Parris Campbell as the free agent the Colts can't afford to lose.
One of the popular questions that’s come up in this year’s coaching cycle has been, “Why hasn’t Lou Anarumo received an interview request?” Monday morning has brought news that the inquiry no longer applies. The Cardinals have put in a request to interview Anarumo, Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, for their head coaching vacancy, according to Peter [more]
The final game of the 2022 NFL season promises to deliver some rich subplots while featuring two of the league's biggest stars.
Greased poles were no obstacle for Philadelphia Eagles fans who gathered on Broad Street to celebrate the Eagles after they defeated the 49ers.
Auburn's Super Bowl representatives were a part of the Tigers' rosters during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
The 49ers reportedly are hoping Brock Purdy didn't sustain a ruptured UCL in his right elbow.
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.