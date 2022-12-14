At the age of 34, Brandon Graham is no longer a starter on Philadelphia’s defensive line.

But coming off a torn Achilles suffered in 2021, Graham has nevertheless shown he’s still an effective edge rusher.

That came through in the Eagles’ Week 14 victory over the Giants and now Graham has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Graham tied his career-high with 3.0 sacks in the dominant 48-22 win, also recording a forced fumble. He did it while playing just 45 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps.

It’s just second time in Graham’s long, productive career that he’s won defensive player of the week — both of which have come this year. He previously won it in Week Three, recording 2.5 sacks, a pair of tackles for loss, and five total QB hits in the victory over Washington.

Graham has 8.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and a pair of forced fumbles this season.

He and the rest of the Eagles will take on the Bears in Week 15.

Brandon Graham is the NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk