The Eagles harassed Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday, sacking him nine times and racking up 17 quarterback hits.

Edge rusher Brandon Graham led the way with 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, a pair of tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed.

Now he’s been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

Graham put up those gaudy numbers despite playing just 35 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps. At age 34, the 2010 first-round pick has become more of a specialist. But putting up numbers like that in limited snaps, the Eagles have found a good way to deploy him.

Graham played just two games last year, tearing his Achilles in Week Two.

It’s Graham’s first career defensive player of the week award.

The Eagles will try to keep their sack party going against the Jaguars in Week Four.

Brandon Graham named NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk