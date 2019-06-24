Brandon Graham: Malik Jackson sets the tone for the defensive line

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson hasn’t been a member of the Eagles for a long time, but he’s made an impression on the team already.

Jackson signed with the Eagles as a free agent in March after he was released by the Jaguars and he joins longtime Eagles like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham on the line in Philly. Throw in Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Tim Jernigan, Josh Sweat and rookie Shareef Miller and you have a group that Graham believes can do very well this year.

Graham also believes that Jackson will be playing a big role in making that happen.

“I think we have a chance to do something special, but we also know that we’ve got a lot of work to do and that it’s a long, long season,” Graham said, via the team’s website. “I’ve seen what we did in the offseason. Bringing in a guy like Malik sets the tone for the entire defensive line. The way he works and how he plays, that right there is a good example for all of us.”

Jackson slipped down the depth chart as part of the overall decline in results in Jacksonville last year, but had a strong 2017 and a rebound would help the Eagles fulfill Graham’s feeling that the team can do something special this year.