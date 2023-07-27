Brandon Graham joins other Eagles in raving about work ethic of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith

It is hard to miss on draft picks when you land known commodity, and the Eagles hit the jackpot when they landed Georgia teammates Jalen Carter (9th) and Nolan Smith (30th) in the first round of April’s NFL draft.

Carter, a generational talent, and Smith, a steady force of nature, helped the Bulldogs win three straight New Year’s Six Bowls, an SEC Championship, and back-to-back national Championships.

Players from Alabama and Georgia are a different breed anyway, so it shouldn’t be a shock when their top NFL draft prospects transition smoothly to the NFL.

Carter and Smith have been in Philadelphia for a few months.

Still, the two former All-Americans have already absorbed the work ethic and professionalism the Eagles are accustomed to exuding.

Following the season’s first practice, Brandon Graham joined Josh Sweat in raving about Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter.

Brandon Graham raving about Nolan Smith and the Georgia kids. “Them boys. They work.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/r9Cm2Vk4vK — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 26, 2023

After missing on draft picks, the Eagles retooled their draft strategy, purposely focusing on SEC players or guys from the big two of Alabama and Georgia.

With the addition of Carter, Smith, and Kelee Ringo, Philadelphia now has five Bulldog defenders on the roster.

At Georgia, the most recent trio of players won back-to-back national championships and the first title with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

