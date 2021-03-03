Brandon Graham hoping to stay with the Eagles through long-term rebuild
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brandon Graham is Philadelphia and as the Eagles begin a rebuild under new head coach Nick Sirianni, the veteran defensive end is hoping to retire with the team that drafted him.
During a sitdown with Zach Berman of The Athletic, the first-time Pro Bowler made it clear that he wants to remain in Philadelphia.
“I don’t want to go anywhere,” Graham said by FaceTime on Tuesday. “I know I don’t have long, but I know for me, I’m here in Philly. So when I’m (retired, I’m) either going to be working here or doing something in Philly to stay connected to the team. I don’t want to mess that up by just dipping out when things got a little tough. But who knows how it’s gonna go this year? Jalen (Hurts) might go in there and rock our world and lead this team down a road that I feel we could (go).”
The Eagles are dealing with salary cap issues, but the release of a few players along with several contracts restructures could allow Graham to remain with the team.
For Graham, it’ll likely be a restructured deal or a contract extension that the Eagles will deal with on the backend.
List
5 ways the Eagles offense will improve with Jalen Hurts at QB
Related
Why Eagles WR Travis Fulgham will have a breakout season in 2021
Eagles shake up the draft with this QB selection in CBS Sports latest NFL mock draft
Could Alex Smith be the perfect backup QB option for the Eagles after parting ways with Washington?
Eagles held virtual predraft meeting with FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Eagles to face AFC East opponent on the road when NFL adds a 17th game in 2021