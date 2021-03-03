Brandon Graham hoping to stay with the Eagles through long-term rebuild

Brandon Graham is Philadelphia and as the Eagles begin a rebuild under new head coach Nick Sirianni, the veteran defensive end is hoping to retire with the team that drafted him.

During a sitdown with Zach Berman of The Athletic, the first-time Pro Bowler made it clear that he wants to remain in Philadelphia.

“I don’t want to go anywhere,” Graham said by FaceTime on Tuesday. “I know I don’t have long, but I know for me, I’m here in Philly. So when I’m (retired, I’m) either going to be working here or doing something in Philly to stay connected to the team. I don’t want to mess that up by just dipping out when things got a little tough. But who knows how it’s gonna go this year? Jalen (Hurts) might go in there and rock our world and lead this team down a road that I feel we could (go).”

The Eagles are dealing with salary cap issues, but the release of a few players along with several contracts restructures could allow Graham to remain with the team.

For Graham, it’ll likely be a restructured deal or a contract extension that the Eagles will deal with on the backend.

