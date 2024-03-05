Brandon Graham and Eagles both interested in a return in 2024

On the same day that the longtime Eagle Jason Kelce announced his retirement, reports emerged that longtime Eagle Brandon Graham may be back in 2024.

The Eagles and Graham have mutual interest in getting a deal done before the start of free agency, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A 2010 first-round draft pick, Graham has spent his entire career in Philadelphia and is the Eagles' longest-tenured player. He's a respected veteran leader and a defensive captain, but last year he was never in the starting lineup and played only 34 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps even though he was healthy and active for all 17 games.

Graham signed a one-year contract with the Eagles a year ago. He said after the Eagles' playoff loss that he's hoping for a farewell tour in Philadelphia in 2024. The Eagles are interested in that, and now the question is whether they can agree on a contract before free agency starts.