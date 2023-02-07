Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham says playing for Nick Sirianni reminds players of why they wanted to play football in the first place: It’s fun.

Graham said the 41-year-old Sirianni is part of a generation of coaches who can relate to players and understand what makes the players tick.

“You’ve got a coach who’s young, who’s being him, just having fun,” Graham said. “It’s a game, so he tries to make it fun for us. That’s how you get the most out of your players. When you try not to make a game fun, and it’s too serious, it ain’t gonna end well for you on game day.”

For Graham and his teammates, being at the Super Bowl is a lot more fun than doing whatever the players on 30 other teams are doing right now.

Brandon Graham credits Nick Sirianni for making football fun for the Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk