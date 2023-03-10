Brandon Graham’s contract with Eagles will pay him $6 million in 2023

Brandon Graham is coming back to the Eagles and in the end, it really wasn’t about the money as the veteran pass rusher bypassed more lucrative offers in free agency for a $6 million deal in Philadelphia.

Brandon Graham confirmed to The Inquirer @Tim_McManus' report that he's re-signing with the #Eagles on a 1-year deal: "It ain't really about the money for me right now. It's just more about coming back. I don't want to miss this run we about to go on." — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 10, 2023

Tim McManus broke the news that Graham would return to the Eagles in 2023 after having interest from the Browns among other teams.

Graham had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 with 16 quarterback hits as a rotational pass rusher, finishing as a top-five highest-graded player at his position.

