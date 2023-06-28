Brandon Graham: Chiefs offensive line got "blessed" by slippery Super Bowl field

The condition of the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona was a talking point in the wake of Super Bowl LVII and the topic hasn't been totally put to rest yet.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham had some comments to make about the turf during an appearance on the Sports Take podcast. Players were slipping frequently during the game, including a notable one by Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat while trying to sack Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the first drive of the game.

Graham said "we could not believe it" when Sweat went down and said that the slippery turf was on the team's mind throughout their 38-35 loss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“You need that traction to be able to get off the block and we were slipping a lot,” Graham said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I don’t make excuses. I just know that that’s what was being talked about, us trying to get out of our own head a little bit, too. . . . I’m telling you that O-line, they got blessed , I’ll say that.”

Graham went on to give credit to the Chiefs for handling the situation better because "they played on that surface too" and he and the rest of the Eagles will get another chance to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in November.

