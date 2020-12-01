Brandon Graham to Carson Wentz: 'Man, I've been there' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A decade ago, Brandon Graham was the 1st-round pick that everybody wanted to run out of town.

So he knows exactly what Carson Wentz is going through.

“I always try to let him know, ‘Man, I’ve been there, I know what it feels like for people to feel like,’ Get him out of here, he’s this and that,’” Graham said. “The only way you turn that around is by working hard and keep doing you, doing stuff behind the scenes like you’re doing, and eventually all that stuff going to start coming together for you again.”

It certainly wasn’t all his fault Monday night. Wentz was sacked six times, had four passes dropped and his interception came on a miscommunication with Dallas Goedert.

But he still was an ineffective 25-for-45 for just 215 yards - 58 of them on a meaningless drive in the final minute - against the Seahawks and the second-worst pass defense in NFL history.

At the point the Seahawks took a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter, Wentz had thrown for four yards.

The Eagles are 3-7-1, Wentz ranks 30th in the NFL with a 73.3 passer rating, he hasn’t completed a pass of 20 yards to a wide receiver in a month and the calls for Doug Pederson to bench him are only growing louder and louder.

“I try not to be in his ear about it too much because I know everybody’s coming at him,” Graham said. “But I tell him to block out that noise because at the end of the day people (are) going to eat them words one day, you know? But you’ve got to stay focused and keep your mind focused and not cluttered with (people) who never played. People talk, they have their opinion, they get paid for that, we get paid to go out there and make plays. And so you focus on that, everything will start turning around.”

The Eagles have the No. 9 defense in the NFL but the No. 28 offense.

If Wentz had just played average the first 11 games of the season, the Eagles would probably be 7-4.

Graham was asked what his message is to the 27-year-old Wentz.

“We got your back,” he said. “Because we don’t want to divide our team and we want him to know that we’re going to ride with him till the end.”

