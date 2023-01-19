Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was missing from practice on Wednesday, but it looks like he’s back on track to play on Saturday against the Giants.

Reporters at the open session of Thursday’s practice note that Graham is back on the practice field. Graham was sidelined by an illness on Wednesday.

Cornerback Avonte Madddox was the only other Eagles player to miss practice this week. He missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a toe injury, so he seems unlikely to play in the divisional round.

The Eagles will release their final injury report of the week and their injury designations for Saturday later on Thursday.

Brandon Graham back at practice for Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk