Eagles agree to 1-year deal with DE Brandon Graham ahead of NFL free agency

The Eagles are holding onto Brandon Graham, as the veteran pass rusher has agreed to a one-year deal to return to Philadelphia according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Graham had talked about wanting to retire as a member of the Eagles but made it clear that he wanted to play two or three more seasons.

“I definitely don’t want to miss out on this championship that we’re about to make a run for,” Graham told ESPN. “I pretty much directed [my agent] Joel [Segal] just to get a deal done before free agency so I wouldn’t have to go through that part. I’m just so happy everything came to fruition.

“It wasn’t even about no money. It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high level, and of course, I still have a sour taste in my mouth on how things ended this last year [with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl].”

He’ll now return to anchor what will certainly be retooled defense that could lose 9 key contributors to free agency or trade.

Graham logged 11 sacks for Philadelphia in 2022, and his 70 career takedowns are fourth in franchise history.

More Eagles News and Notes!

4 takeaways from the Eagles granting CB Darius Slay permission to seek a trade Eagles create $2.49 million in salary cap space by reworking Jake Elliott's deal Eagles grant CB Darius Slay permission to seek a trade ahead of free agency Full 7-round Eagles 2023 mock draft: post-NFL scouting combine Eagles release Brett Toth ahead of 2023 NFL free agency

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire