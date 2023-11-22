Brandon football quarterback Landon Varnes goes for third straight MHSAA championship game vs Oak Grove

When Sam Williams entered Brandon High School in the spring of 2021 as athletic director and head football coach, he wanted to get familiar with his new team.

While being introduced to new faces, one player stood out — Williams' future quarterback, Landon Varnes.

“He's been my quarterback ever since I've been here,” Williams said. “I had a quarterback competition when I first got here in the spring — he was a freshman at that point in time — and he won that competition, and he's come out here and has led this team. He's done a great job doing so.”

Since those first practices Williams and Varnes have shared the same sideline for three seasons.

"I think sometimes you just notice when a kid has that It factor," Williams said. "... There was just something about Landon, even from a young age, seeing how he would interact with older kids and how confident he was. How confident he was and how he carried himself as a sophomore."

Williams and Varnes have led Brandon to two state championship appearances.

In 2021, Brandon reached the MHSAA 6A state championship game for the first time since 2012 and lost 24-17 to Madison Central. Brandon reached the state title game again in 2022 but fell to Starkville 48-32.

"We've been there twice. We try not to think of that too much," Varnes said. "We try to take every game week by week."

Brandon (10-2) can make it three straight state championship appearances with a 7A semifinal win against Oak Grove (11-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Brandon Stadium.

Brandon quarterback Landon Varnes (15) throws against the Pearl Pirates during play in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Williams says a strong connection between a head coach and quarterback is what every team wants, and that bond has led to a 33-7 record, two South region titles and three MHSAA 6-7A Region 3 titles.

"The bond has become really, really special," Varnes said. "It's almost getting to the point where I see what he sees on film, and he sees what I see on film. ... The chemistry that we've jelled together over the past couple of years has been really special."

While Williams calls most of the plays on offense, Varnes has thrown for 8,326 yards and 70 touchdowns in three seasons.

"I feel I mentored him and growing him up," Williams said. "Walking him through a lot of situations. You know, it's been fun. It's been fun to watch that group and him. It's been fun to see him mature, to see him progress off the field just as much as on the field."

