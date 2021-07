Reuters

So clinical has Novak Djokovic's form been during the Wimbledon fortnight that it is tempting to suggest the All England Club engravers are already etching his name on the trophy for a sixth time. Five-time winner and defending champion Djokovic will contest his 10th Wimbledon and 41st Grand Slam semi-final on Friday against 22-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov who has reached this stage for the first time in his career. Add in the fact that Djokovic's gaze is locked on winning his 20th Grand Slam title to match record holders Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal and his career record against Shapovalov reads 6-0, and a place in the final looks a formality.