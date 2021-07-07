Brandon Flowers' Top 5 CBs entering 2021 'NFL Total Access'

The Telegraph

Roger Federer said that he needs to take a few days to assess his future after the giant Pole Hubert Hurkacz inflicted his heaviest-ever Wimbledon defeat on Centre Court on Wednesday. In a thoughtful post-match interview after his 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 defeat, Federer admitted that “there’s still a lot of things missing in my game” but added that he hopes to find a way of getting “in better shape so I can be more competitive”. Asked if there was any possibility that he might walk away from the sport, Fe