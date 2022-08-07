Brandon Facyson honing communication with new teammates

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson isn’t afraid to ask questions, especially when it comes to the communication aspect of playing with new teammates.

While Facyson is new to the Colts, he’s one of the most well-versed players in Gus Bradley’s scheme. The veteran cornerback has spent the majority of the last four seasons working with Bradley from their days together with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2020) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

But even as the player with the most experience in Bradley’s secondary, Facyson is willing to ask questions if it means furthering his game.

Some of that starts with talking to the leader on the offensive side of the ball: quarterback Matt Ryan.

“That leadership quality stands out. So, going up against him – I try to ask him questions about how he sees stuff that I may give away, or anything in general that can help my game,” Facyson told reporters Saturday.

Facyson entered training camp entrenched in a battle with third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers for the No. 3 role in the room behind starters Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II.

Through the first two weeks of training camp, however, it appears to be Facyson’s job to lose. The 27-year-old has been working mostly with the first-team defense, and he’s been thriving in Bradley’s secondary.

As he competes for the role, it’s vital that he remains in constant communication with his new teammates. That means picking the brains of both Gilmore and Moore.

“Man, I try to pick his brain all the time, even with just the small little things. [Gilmore], Kenny Moore II, all those guys have been in it for quite a while, so anytime I can try to just get something new from those guys, whether it’s slipping a dig route or slipping anything like that,” Facyson said. “They do a great job of not keeping anything to themselves. So, we just try to help each other every single day.”

Working with the first-team defense means going up against budding star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has made his presence known during his third training camp.

While the heat of the competition can get a little testy, Facyson recognizes that the only way to better the team is to step up to that type of challenge.

“We try to get as many reps against those guys as possible. So, it’s always a great battle every single day. We try to just compete and just try to make each other better, sharpening iron,” Facyson said. “It’s an everyday thing for us. A lot of those guys are doing a very great job. It’s just competing every single day.”

The Colts still have the entire preseason to get through, but Facyson is leading the way toward an intense battle for a crucial role on the defensive side of the ball.

