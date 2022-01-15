Brandon Facyson, Divine Deablo exit for Raiders; Bengals up 23-13

The Raiders defense kept the Bengals out of the end zone to start the second half, but they lost a couple of players during the opening drive of the third quarter.

Linebacker Divine Deablo has been ruled out with a concussion and cornerback Brandon Facyson went to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury. The absences didn’t stop the Raiders from limiting the Bengals to a field goal after they drove inside the 30-yard-line, though, and the Bengals now lead 23-13.

The stop came after officials ruled that the Raiders called a timeout just before a play that resulted in a first down pass to Ja'Marr Chase. There was an extended discussion about how to handle the play, but cameras showed Raiders players and coaches calling timeouts ahead of the snap.

Chase did have three catches that counted and he now has seven for 86 yards on the day.

