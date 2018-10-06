Brandon Dubinsky tempts Eller-like fate, taunts bench after goal

Brandon Dubinsky chose to taunt the Hurricanes after his goal for some reason. (Getty)

If there’s a time and a place to get away with taunting an opposing bench after scoring a goal in an NHL game, well, Brandon Dubinsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets intends to find out.

After shovelling in an equalizer in the first period of Friday night’s game at home in Columbus versus the Carolina Hurricanes, a testosterone-filled Dubinsky for whatever reason felt compelled to bark at his opponents’ bench while on his way to receive acknowledgement from his own.

Dubinsky shares his joy with the Hurricanes' bench #CBJ pic.twitter.com/hCTuChw1cs — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 5, 2018





Dubinsky’s somewhat random ridicule comes just 48 hours after Lars Eller was beaten to a pulp by Brad Marchand for celebrating his 7-0 goal for the Washington Capitals a little too hard for the Boston Bruins’ liking on opening night.

To this point Dubinsky hasn’t had to answer with his fists, but it’s not like the Hurricanes should feel compelled to lay a beating on him for the outburst, anyway. Carolina does have a game to win, and no “code” to blindly follow.

But you do wonder though whether Dubinsky would celebrate with a similar shriek in Boston.

