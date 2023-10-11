Brandon Dorlus returns to practice for Oregon

One of the most notable absences for the Oregon Ducks at practice on Tuesday was resolved on Wednesday morning.

Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus was spotted walking into practice on Wednesday morning.

Dorlus, one of the top defenders on the Ducks’ roster, was not present for the portion of practice that media members were able to watch on Tuesday morning.

It appears the Dorlus is at full capacity and ready to play this weekend against Washington.

There were not any other notable absences on Wednesday at practice other than wide receiver Justius Lowe, who was also absent on Tuesday.

As was the case on Tuesday, linebacker Jestin Jacobs was also a full participant at practice again and looks to be on track to make his Oregon debut this weekend against the Huskies.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire