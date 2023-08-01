Brandon Dorlus, Evan Williams make Nagurski Award watch list

If the Oregon Ducks are going to be as good as many people expect them to be in 2023, the defense is going to need to be a lot better than it was a year ago.

Fortunately, they have a number of highly talented defensive players on the roster, led by a pair of guys who have been named to the watch list for the Bronco Nagurski Award, which is given to the best defensive player in the nation every year.

Related

Another social media post between Ohio State and Oregon draws questions

Both defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus and safety Evan Williams were named to the Nagurski Award watch list on Tuesday. Both players are among the veteran-most on the roster and chose to return for one more year of college ball before heading off to the NFL and starting their professional careers.

No Oregon player has ever won the Nagurski Award in school history. In both 2021 and 2022, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. won the award before being selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

More Football!

Meet the new Ducks: What UO transfers want Oregon fans to know about them

3 Ducks freshman named as highly skilled players by ESPN

Ducks off to blazing start in 2025, among top-ranked schools in national rankings

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire