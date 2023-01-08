Brandon Dorlus announces return for 2023 season at Oregon

It was arguably the most anticipated announcement left for the Oregon Ducks to hear following the end of the season, and it came with good news on Sunday, January 8.

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus announced via his social media that he will return for the 2023 season for one last year with the Ducks. After opting to play in the Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels, there was a feeling that this might be the case, but no official announcement had yet been made.

Other defenders like Noah Sewell, Christian Gonzalez, and DJ Johnson had already opted out and declared for the NFL Draft.

Dorlus really came into his own in 2021 as he played his way into being a First-Team All-Pac-12 player. He set career-highs across the board with 25 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Dorlus also led all Pac-12 interior defensive linemen and ranked 23rd nationally with an 82.3 pass-rushing grade from PFF.com.

He continued that success here in 2022 as a Second-Team Pac-12 player. Dorlus’ production improved across the board with 34 tackles, 16 solo, nine for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Now Dorlus will enter his final season with the Ducks as one of the most talented defensive linemen in the Pac-12, and could be in line for some national award recognition as well.

