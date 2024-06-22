Brandon Davis preps for first year of professional basketball in Europe

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Davis’ college basketball jouryey started at LSU-Eunice, with a stop at Delgado, a national championship at Loyola, one year at Texas State, and ended at Southern.

Davis was Southern’s second leading scorer in 2023 and earned an invite to the HBCU All-Star game after their 18-14 campaign.

He averaged 12.6 points per game on 41% shooing and appeared in all 32 games.

“Last year was like a movie just being at a HBCU. That was my first time being at a HBCU, and the love that Southern showed me before I even got there was great. The HBCU game was great. You know, just being in that environment, I was really appreciative of it. A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to play there and play in front of those people, your people, and just seizing the moment and stuff like that. So it was great,” said former Southern guard Brandon Davis.

Davis’ basketball experiences and understanding of the game have allowed his him to adapt to any team and produce in any environment.

Qualities he is currently working to enhance after signing his first professional contract this week to play overseas in Europe.

Davis will be playing with Enosis Neon Paralimniou BC in Cyprus.

“I’m able to adapt anywhere I’m at. That’s why I don’t really take going to Europe as a real mental challenge for me because, you know, I’ve been to five different schools. You know, it’s crazy to say, but, every step, every school I was that was a step forward to where I’m trying to get. So, I’m used to adapting, I did it five times. So, it shouldn’t be an issue besides the fact I’d be farther away from home,” said Davis.

Brandon Davis has been training for his professional debut with Delgado assistant men’s basketball coach and player development coach, Rory Poplion.

“I think that some players are rattled when they get into different situations. I think that Brandon Davis, he doesn’t get rattled. I think he’s a sound player. I think that he uderstands his role when he steps in. He’s going to do what it takes to win. That’s the most important part about Brandon Davis,” said Delgado assistant and player development coach Rory Poplion.

Brandon Davis has always dreamed of playing in the NBA and believes the overseas expereince will put him one step closer to achieving that goal.

“Ultimately, the goal is to play in the NBA. So I don’t take, no route I take as a detour. I feel like every step is calculated and I feel like I’m going to eventually get there. So, I’ve been taking the long route all throughout college. So, I’m okay with being where I’m at right now and I’m just taking whatever God gived me and maximize my opportunity,” said Davis.

