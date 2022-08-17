Brandon Crawford's kids adorably celebrate dad's walk-off homer in Giants' win

Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.

Right as Crawford swung the bat, one of his children called out, “Daddy,” in earnest, hoping for something special.

And their dad delivered.

Jumping in excitement just as Crawford rounded the bases, his kids mirrored the Giants’ celebration at home plate.

After the game, Crawford told reporters that Logan Webb showed him the “awesome” video.

“I’m glad [Jalynne] kept the kids up,” Crawford said.

Tuesday’s walk-off win marked San Francisco’s fifth straight victory, putting them 4 1/2 games back of the National League’s third and final wild card spot.

As the Giants make a push for the playoffs, it’s clear Crawford’s kids will be cheering them on the entire way.

