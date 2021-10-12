Brandon Crawford's incredible catch preserves Giants' NLDS Game 3 lead

Crawford makes outrageous leaping catch to save Giants' lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Crawford saves the day yet again.

The Giants' All-Star shortstop made a play in the bottom of the seventh inning that preserved San Francisco's slim 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The leaping grab off the bat of Dodgers star Mookie Betts took the air right out of Dodger Stadium, ending what had been a rare scoring opportunity for Los Angeles.

The play should come as no surprise given Crawford's lengthy history of jaw-dropping plays to go along with his three Gold Glove awards.

If the Giants are to pull off a win in Game 3 against the rival Dodgers, it'll be because of dominant pitching, stellar defense, and timely hitting.

That's a recipe for success that should sound familiar to Giants fans.