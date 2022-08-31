Brandon Crawford's Giants-Padres ejection 'laughable,' wife Jalynne claims

Crawford's ejection vs. Padres 'laughable,' wife Jalynne claims originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Crawford's ejection after the second inning of Wednesday's game at Oracle Park against the San Diego Padres didn't sit well with his wife Jalynne.

The Giants' shortstop was thrown out of the game after expressing his displeasure on the field between innings with third base umpire Ryan Blakney, who rang him up on a borderline check-swing call in the bottom of the second inning.

Crawford's wife, Jalynne, wasn't too pleased with the ejection either.

This is laughable ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/vxKD9FqVGd — Jalynne Crawford (@JalynneC35) August 31, 2022

Neither was Carlos Rodón's wife, Ashley.

This is the closest thing they have to ANY accountability at allâ€¦.and they throw him out. Laughable. — Ashley RodÃ³n (@AshleyRodon) August 31, 2022

The ejection was just the third of Brandon Crawford's career, a rare show of emotion from a generally stoic player.

A frustrating 2022 season and a current six-game losing streak only will add to Crawford and the Giants' frustrations.

