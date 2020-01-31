Brandon Crawford was shocked Giants were able to sign Yolmer Sanchez

The Giants already boasted three Gold Glove winners across their infield. Third baseman Evan Longoria and shortstop Brandon Crawford each have three to their names while catcher Buster Posey won his first in 2016.

On Tuesday, San Francisco agreed to a minor league contract with second baseman Yolmer Sanchez, who won a AL Gold Glove just a season ago. Crawford, for one, couldn't believe the news.

"That's always a great thing," Crawford said later Tuesday to KNBR's Scott Reiss. "It's kind of shocking that we got him signed to a minor league deal. Coming of a Gold Glove season, typically that doesn't happen, but it's good for us."

While Sanchez took home the top defensive award last season, he isn't a lock to be the Giants' everyday second baseman. There's a reason he's on a minor league deal. Sanchez hit just two homers and had a lowly .638 OPS for the Chicago White Sox in 2019.

The six-year MLB veteran will have some stiff competition in Mauricio Dubon and Donovan Solano. Either way, Crawford is excited to have an exceptional double-play partner.

"Whether it's [Sanchez] or Dubon or Solano or whoever else we put out there -- I think they've all shown some pretty good defensive skills," Crawford said. "I'm excited to work with whoever it is."

The Giants still are looking for ways to boost their offense, but there's no doubt they could have one of the best defensive infields in baseball this upcoming season.

