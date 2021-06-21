Brandon Crawford has most RBI in 63 games by Giant since 2006

Crawford has most RBI in 63 games by Giants player since 2006 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Crawford's renaissance 2021 MLB season continued Sunday in the Giants' 11-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park.

The 34-year-old hit a two-run homer and drove in two more runs with a booming double off the top of the centerfield wall that was inches from being a three-run blast.

With those four RBI on Sunday, Crawford now has 48 in the 63 games he has played this season, putting him in elite company in recent Giants' history.

Since 2001, only two Giants have had at least 48 RBI in their first 63 games played, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs: Moises Alou (48) and Barry Bonds (64).

Brandon Crawford has 48 RBI this season in 63 games played



That's the most by any Giants player in his 1st 63 games of a season since Moises Alou in 2006 (also 48)



The last before that was, of course, Barry Bonds -- 64 thru 63 games played in 2001! — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 20, 2021

To date, Crawford's best offensive season was 2015 when he slugged .462 with 21 homers and 84 RBI. If he keeps up the pace he currently is on, Crawford will shatter those numbers this year.

Through 63 games this season, Crawford is slugging a staggering .537 with 16 homers and 48 RBI. It's not even July yet.

Brandon Crawford celebrating Fathers Day with a dinger 💪 pic.twitter.com/KcDOcBTyOt — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 20, 2021

B-Craw juuust missed his second homer, but he turned the score up to 11 in the process.



(#SFGiants x @AAA_NCNU) pic.twitter.com/jPtRKVuzTw — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 20, 2021

While Crawford likely will be selected to play in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver, Colo. in July, he's trailing San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in fan voting by a wide margin.

Story continues

Asked after Sunday's win if he thinks his big game will help him pick up All-Star votes, Crawford scoffed at the premise.

"That's not necessarily my mindset going into the game, no," Crawford told reporters on a video conference call. "I'm trying to put a good swing on the ball every at-bat to help our team win, not necessarily get All-Star votes."

Crawford primarily has batted fifth or sixth in the Giants' lineup this season, with a total of 10 combined games started batting third or fourth, and despite his impressive stats, manager Gabe Kapler has no plans to move the shortstop up in the order.

"I kind of like the way our lineup performed here in the last couple of days, so I'm good with [where I have him]," Kapler told reporters. "I think we'll just keep doing what we're doing right now."

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? Crawford arguably has been the Giants' offensive MVP this season and while it might be tempting to move him up and get him a few more at-bats over the course of the season, there's no reason for Kapler to mess with a good thing.