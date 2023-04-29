Brandon Crawford incredibly homers next pitch after overturned dinger

Crawford incredibly homers on next pitch after overturned dinger originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 143rd homer of Brandon Crawford's MLB career very likely was the most unique and might be one of the more memorable ones.

In the top of the third inning of the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres in Mexico City, Crawford pulled a Joe Musgrove pitch down the right field line for what was originally called a home run.

As Crawford circled the bases, all the Padres players raised their arms, claiming it was a foul ball, causing the umpires to huddle and review the play.

After several close looks, home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez announced that the ball was foul, negating Crawford's homer ... for the moment.

Incredibly, when Crawford stepped back in the batter's box, he drove the very next pitch from Musgrove out to left center.

"Take that, replay," Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming said as Crawford rounded the bases for a second time.

With Mexico City sitting at more than 7,000 feet above sea level, the ball carries at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, so Crawford's homer traveled 455 feet, per Statcast.

The Giants weren't done as the next batter, LaMonte Wade Jr., crushed a homer to right center, the fourth time this season San Francisco hitters have gone back-to-back.

An inning later, Mitch Haniger hit his first homer with the Giants, a three-run shot to tie the game 5-5.

Unfortunately for Crawford, his day ended early when he was subbed out in the bottom of the fourth inning because of right calf tightness.

Crawford has struggled over the first month of the season and has been dropped to ninth in the batting order, but his homer Saturday should make him feel good as the calendar turns to May, depending on why he was removed from the game.

