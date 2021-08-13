Brandon Crawford, Giants agree to two-year, $32M contract extension

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
Crawford, Giants agree to two-year, $32M contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Crawford will remain the Giants' shortstop through at least the 2023 season.

Crawford and the Giants agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract on Friday, the team announced.

This story is being updated ...

