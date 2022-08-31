Brandon Crawford ejected from Giants-Padres game after rare emotional display

Crawford ejected after rare emotional display vs. Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- In good times and bad, Brandon Crawford has never shown much emotion on the baseball field. But he couldn't hide his displeasure after the second inning Wednesday afternoon, and a quick trigger by third base umpire Ryan Blakney ended Crawford's day after just a few minutes.

Crawford was ejected before the top of the third inning against the San Diego Padres. He had been called out by Blakney on a borderline check-swing call in the bottom of the second and the two apparently exchanged some words when Crawford went out to warm up for the next inning. After he flailed his arms out in disagreement, he was thrown out of the game.

The ejection was just the third for Crawford in 1,536 games, and all have been interesting. During a 2012 game, first base umpire Jordan Baker incorrectly ruled that Crawford had missed the bag while running the bases, costing him a double. When he grounded out later in the game he emphatically stepped on the bag and Baker immediately tossed him.

In 2018, Crawford was ejected in the 12th inning after getting called out on a low 3-2 pitch. The pitch was lower than one earlier in the at-bat that had been ruled a ball and Crawford expressed his disagreement. He had dropped his bat because he assumed he had drawn a walk, and home plate umpire Chris Segal twice told him to pick it up. As Crawford walked back to the dugout without his bat, he was thrown out of the game. Manager Bruce Bochy was also ejected after coming out to argue.

Without Crawford, the Giants shifted Thairo Estrada from second base to shortstop and moved Wilmer Flores from third to second. J.D. Davis entered the game at third base.

